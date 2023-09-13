The newly introduced front mower can be steered from the cab through a hydraulic ram, which is operated from a double acting spool valve.

Based just outside Kilmallock, the Limerick-based firm, Keltec Engineering, will display its new steerable front mower and a rear-mounted mower fitted with an auger swather. The firm first entered the mower market in 2014, with a three-point linkage mounted version.

The newly introduced front mower can be steered from the cab through a hydraulic ram, which is operated from a double acting spool valve.

As mower operators will appreciate, the concept of steering the mower from the cab is an attempt to avoid leaving any uncut strips of grass behind – most notably when turning or running alongside bends.

Bale chasers

Keltec’s bale chaser continues to be its pinnacle offering. Building units for the past 30 years, today, Keltec offers three sizes (eight-, 10- and 12-pack options). As standard, Keltec offers its patented bale load assist rollers, which enables bales to be loaded more easily.

While in transport, its auto-smart locking system for the bale cages means it’s protected against hose failure, driver error or tractor malfunction.

Keltec will also be displaying a range of its other products, such as the bale slice, soft hands, bag-fill bucket, post drivers and tree shears.

Keltec’s bale shear pinches and holds the bale’s wrap and net on the top of the bale, while the cutting blade slices from the bottom upwards.

Once the bale is cut within 18 inches of the top of the frame, the sequencing valve is initiated and the grippers begin to close. As the bale is being sliced, the silage falls away from the wrap and net.

This unit is solely designed to handle round bales, but Keltec also offers a combi-shear, which can be used for both bales and pit silage.