Well-known Limerick-based machinery manufacturer Keltec Engineering is set to add another feather to its cap by starting production of slurry tankers. Based just outside the town of Kilmallock, Keltec is best known for its bale slices and bale chasers.

The move into slurry equipment is not entirely new for the company, with the firm having developed a range of dribble bars and trailing shoes for another Irish manufacturer 15 years ago.

Initially, it is understood Keltec will be building a batch of popular-sized units such as 2,600gal tankers, with plans to quickly extend this to a full line offering including tandem-axle machines in the near future.

The range of tankers will be offered with the choice of in-house-designed dribble bars and trailing shoes. These units are offered in 6m and 7.6m working widths with 24 and 30 outlets respectively. Coming with the option of a bracket or chassis mounting system, the firm is using Vogelsang macerators.

Keltec told the Irish Farmers Journal it hopes to have the first unit off the production line inside a month’s time, while tankers will be customisable.