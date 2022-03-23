The NI agri-food industry will have to engage with environmental groups and agree a collective way forward, the lead author in an independent review of the sector has said.

Addressing the Stormont Agriculture committee last Wednesday, former National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Sir Peter Kendall defended a key recommendation from his strategic review published in January 2022.

That involves the creation of a so-called “NI Diamond” to deliver on future challenges such as climate change and biodiversity.

It would involve government, research and development, farmers and processors, and wider society coming together to drive ‘green growth’.

Alarm

To the alarm of some within the agri-food industry, the Kendall report specifically mentions the involvement in the diamond of organisations such as Friends of the Earth, the RSPB and the Ulster Wildlife Trust.

“We do really want the industry to grab this and despite some people having a go at me, I really do want the industry to grasp the nettle of engaging with civil society and environmental groups,” Kendall told MLAs.

