Kendamil, the UK organic infant formula business owned by Monaghan native Ross McMahon has secured clearance to sell organic goat and classic Kendamil formulas in the United States.

The development comes under ‘Operation Fly Formula’ launched by President Biden to speed up the import of infant formula and ensure more supplies in shops amid a significant nationwide shortfall.

The company anticipates sales of approximately 2 million tins of formula in the United States from July to November. Kendamil has set up a website for consumers to receive updates and locate product once it arrives in the United States.

Kendamil’s step into the US market came following the US Food and Drug Administration’s provision of increased flexibilities regarding infant formula imports. This move paved the way for companies that don’t normally distribute their infant formula products in the US to do so.

The US normally produces 98% of the infant formula it consumes with primary imports coming from Mexico, Ireland and the Netherlands.

However, following production issues related to Abbott’s facility in Michigan and distribution challenges, infant formula imports are up 300% since February. According to the FDA it is working closely with UK and European authorities to expedite entry for infant formula products.