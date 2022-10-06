Keogh's Crisps are made using 100% own grown potatoes from Keogh’s farm in Oldtown, Co Dublin.

Keogh’s Crisps has been selected as the 2022 overall exporter of the year by the Irish Exporters Association (IEA) at its 2022 Export Industry Awards.

The crisp company received the overall award after it initially won the food and drink exporter of the year category. In this category, Keogh’s saw off competition from Dawn Farms, Irish Country Meats, Irish Distillers, Lir Chocolates and Silver Hill Duck.

Keogh’s Crisps was established in 2011 by Tom Keogh with its crisps now sold in 16 countries worldwide. The crisps are produced using 100% own-grown potatoes from the Keogh’s potato farm in Oldtown, Co Dublin.

‘Fast-growing success’

According to the IEA, “Keogh’s Crisps is one of the fastest growing food manufacturers in Ireland”.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Dublin, IEA CEO Simon McKeever said: “We are delighted to announce Keogh’s Crisps as the winner of the prestigious 2022 overall exporter of the year. Keogh’s Crisps showed impressive innovation, passion and growth strategy.

“The judges were particularly impressed by their experience and expertise which lead to their fast-growing success in very competitive markets.”

