Keogh’s Farm of Westpalstown, Oldtown, Co Dublin, could face sanctions from Bord Bia after it incorrectly applied Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance stamp to French potatoes.
The company told the Irish Farmers Journal that the label was applied in error.
