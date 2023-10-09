Former KPMG partner Niamh Marshall has been appointed to the board of Kepak Group as a non-executive director.

Marshall worked with KPMG for 26 years and was the first woman to be appointed partner at the firm.

On the appointment, Kepak Group chair John Horgan said Marshall’s “unique professional career achievements and long-standing experience in corporate financial services will provide invaluable advice and guidance as our business continues with its growth strategy”.

Food industry

Marshall herself added: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join the board of Kepak Group at this interesting time for the sector.

"The food industry will undergo significant change in the years ahead and the businesses that adapt to the changing landscape are the businesses that will thrive in the future. I look forward to working with the team at Kepak in helping to shape that future.”

The financial services expert is currently a director of Ulster Bank Ireland DAC and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, while she is also member of the audit and risk committee of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

She holds a bachelor of commerce (hons) from University College Dublin (UCD) and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.