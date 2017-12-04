Kepak buys Moy Park's spice burger and pork ribs plant
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
Meat processor Kepak has announced the acquisition of a new factory in Dublin by the end of this month, confirming its expansion in the pork business.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Agribusiness
By Phelim O'Neill on 03 December 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 01 December 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 01 December 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 28 November 2017
By Neven Maguire on 24 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 31 October 2017
6 METRE REACH2.8 TONNE LIFT120 HPCALL SALES 087 2578338VAT Inclusi...
AS NEW MLT 6276 METRE REACH2.7 TONNE LIFT3200 HRSNEW TYRESSN...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
126,000km, MOT, one careful owner, immaculate condition inside and outside, full...
DUE IN BY MID DECADBLUE110 BOOST TO 141BRILLIANT FARMERS TRACTOR...