Kepak Group announced on Tuesday 17 January that it will continue its partnership with Meath Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) for the next three years.

Kepak Group began its partnership with the Meath ladies in 2020 and the last three years has coincided with unrivaled success for Meath LGFA on the field.

Commenting on the company’s extended partnership of Meath LGFA, head of agri-business at Kepak Mick O’Dowd said that being able to play a supporting role at such a ground-breaking time in Meath ladies Gaelic football is a huge honour for Kepak.

Back-to-back glory

In 2020, Meath Ladies rose to prominence as All-Ireland Intermediate champions, which was followed by back-to-back glory in 2021 and 2022 when they claimed their first and second Senior All-Ireland titles.

Since the partnership in 2020, there has been an increase in clubs registered within the county, while the number of players in ladies football has doubled, a spokesperson for Kepak said.

Kepak has a strong history of supporting Gaelic games in Meath; the company and county previously enjoyed one of the longest and most successful relationships in Gaelic football, featuring a 15-year sponsorship of the men’s team.

We look forward to Kepak’s support in working towards growing the game in Meath

“The considerable increase in the number of girls playing ladies football in Meath is testament to the hard work that has been put in by the county and its clubs over the last number of years in promoting the game at all ages, with the outstanding achievements of the Senior team undoubtedly inspiring young girls throughout the county," O'Dowd said.

Meath LGFA chair Colm McManus said that the aim is to build on the success over the last three years and work to further develop the game at all levels.

"We look forward to Kepak’s support in working towards growing the game in Meath even further. We fully appreciate the importance of having a committed business partner investing in our local community," he said.

Campaigns

Over the next 12 months, Kepak and Meath LGFA will be running a number of community and promotional ,plans including school visits, a mascot campaign and a meet and greet campaign, as well as a 'super supporter' campaign.