Kepak Group landed gold awards for its Inspired by Centra Irish Angus sirloin steaks, with pink peppercorn sauce and Butchers Select rump steak sandwich at this year's Irish Food Awards/Blas na hÉireann Awards.

The company also achieved the Chef’s Larder Award for its SuperValu beef tomahawk steak, which was commended for its taste and marbled appearance.

The tomahawk steak also bagged the company a bronze award.

Prestigious

Commenting on the achievement, Simon Walker CEO of Kepak Group said: “Kepak is extremely proud of our achievements at this year’s Blas na hÉireann Awards.

"It’s a great honour to be recognised at the most prestigious Irish food awards. We are particularly delighted to achieve the gold award for our Inspired by Centra Irish Angus sirloin steaks with pink peppercorn sauce, which highlights the high quality of our meat products.”

“At Kepak, we have always been proud of our reputation as one of Europe’s leading food innovators.

"Winning this award is a testament to our commitment and creativity in delivering an ever-evolving product range. We’d like to thank Musgrave for the continued collaboration and support in offering these products nationwide in its stores,” he concluded.

Products from every county in Ireland were entered into the competition in a broad range of food and drink categories for the 14th annual running of the Irish Food Awards.