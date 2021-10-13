The company is aiming to move to 100% renewable electricity within 12 months.\ Philip Doyle

Kerry Group has announced a sustainability target of a 55% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

The details of its accelerated sustainability targets is to align with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature increases by 1.5°C.

The company has increased its targets for scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions reduction from 33% to 55% by 2030.

The revised targets will require the introduction and acceleration of several initiatives across the company including:

Moving to 100% renewable electricity within 12 months.

Implementing energy efficiency programmes and reducing onsite fuel consumption.

By 2030, emission intensity will be reduced by 30% across the supply chain.

One hundred per cent of priority raw materials will be responsibly sourced by 2030.

The company’s packaging commitments will ensure that by 2025, 100% of all plastic used will be reusable, recyclable or compostable and that virgin plastic use will be reduced by 25%.

It also includes a target to halve its food waste and reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.

Kerry’s increased commitments are in line with the findings of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report which reinforced the urgency of achieving emissions reductions in line with limiting global average temperature increase to 1.5°C before 2050 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.