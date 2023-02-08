Kerry pleaded guilty to a charge that it manufactured breakfast cereal under unsanitary conditions at a facility in Illinois, US. The company agreed to pay a fine of $19.228m, which the Department of Justice in Washington said is the largest ever criminal penalty in a food safety case.
The case arose from the 2018 outbreak of salmonella in the US, which was traced to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks breakfast cereal produced at the Kerry facility. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention linked 130 cases of salmonella to the plant.
