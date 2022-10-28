Under EU law, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium manufactured in Russia are allowed to be imported, subject to an EU quota, without breaking sanctions. / Donal O' Leary

Kerry Agribusiness is the latest co-operative to confirm that it will not be sourcing or selling Russian fertiliser.

The agribusiness wing of Kerry Group confirmed its position on Russian fertiliser imports to the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday.

The move follows that of the board of Tirlán, which also confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it will not be sourcing Russian fertiliser.

A spokesperson said the co-op’s fertiliser sourcing policies “are and will continue to be focused on securing non-Russian sources of fertiliser for our farmers”.

Fertiliser merchant positions come on the back of the arrival of a shipment of 42,000t of Russian fertiliser to Waterford port this week.

New Ross-based Nitrofert has imported the product, with managing director Eamonn Galavan telling the Irish Farmers Journal that the product is available and legal.

Legal

Under EU law, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium manufactured in Russia are allowed to be imported, subject to an EU quota, without breaking sanctions.

When asked if it will be sourcing Russian fertiliser, a Lakeland Dairies spokesperson said: “We are compliant with regulations relating to the EU sanctions.”

The spokesperson has been asked for clarification by the Irish Farmers Journal if this compliance involves the sourcing of the permitted Russian fertiliser by the merchant.

Dairygold has also been contacted about its intentions relating to Russian fertiliser, with no response at the time of writing.