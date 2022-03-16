Kerry Group has set a base milk price of 40.75c/l, excluding VAT, at base solids for February supplies of milk.

Dairygold has also set its February price and will pay a base price of 40.75c/l, excluding VAT.

Including the unconditional early calving bonus of 2c/l, the price rises to 42.75c/l, excluding VAT.

Global demand

A spokesperson for Dairygold said that global dairy demand continues to remain strong, driven by weakened supply from all major milk producing regions.

“However, the war in Ukraine has led to a spike in input costs, both on-farm and in processing, and this situation remains under constant review.

“As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Lakeland and Glanbia

Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced it will pay 42.72c/l excluding VAT for February milk.

Lakeland announced it would be paying a base price of 41.2c/l, excluding VAT.