Kerry Group has set its milk price for July milk supplies at 34.15c/l excluding VAT for supplies at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is an increase of 1/cl on the June price. The price for milk supplied at 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat 37.56c/l excluding VAT.

The increase in price excludes milk supplied under fixed-price contracts, Kerry said.

Dairygold

Dairygold held its July milk price at 33.91c/l excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat the milk price is 37c/l, excluding VAT.

A Dairygold spokesperson said that while European milk supply has slowed down, global markets still remain quite cautious with concerns around demand and the continuing impact of COVID-19.

“As is customary, the Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”