Kerry County Council is assessing the extent of damage caused by a bog slide which occurred in the Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligott, area of Kerry on Monday.

The bog slide occurred during a period of “torrential rain”, according to the council.

Environment, water services and roads staff are monitoring the situation and co-ordinating the clean-up, the spokesperson for Kerry County Council commented to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The affected road remains closed to traffic.

The area of land thought to have been affected by the event is not large, as had been the case in previous Co Kerry bog slides, Kerry Irish Farmers' Association chair Kenneth Jones told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Jones added that the slide had obstructed the eye of a road bridge and blocked entry into a neighbouring house.

Read more

Investigations into bogslides as thousands of tonnes of bog and trees shift

Watch: bogslide in Kerry sees bog and trees displaced