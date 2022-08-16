Kerry County Council is assessing the extent of damage caused by a bog slide which occurred in the Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligott, area of Kerry on Monday.

The bog slide occurred during a period of “torrential rain”, according to the council.

Environment, water services and roads staff are monitoring the situation and co-ordinating the clean-up, the spokesperson for Kerry County Council commented to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The L-6518 local road at Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligott will remain closed from Kielduff Cross to Carrigcannon Cross until further notice while Council crews assess and clear the road following a bogslide during heavy rain on Monday pic.twitter.com/bJbf9TyR0h — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) August 16, 2022

The affected road remains closed to traffic.

The area of land thought to have been affected by the event is not large, as had been the case in previous Co Kerry bog slides, Kerry Irish Farmers' Association chair Kenneth Jones told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Jones added that the slide had obstructed the eye of a road bridge and blocked entry into a neighbouring house.

