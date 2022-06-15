Over 250 Kerry farmers turned up to break bread with the current and past Kerry Group chief executives last week as Kerry Group turned 50 years old. Current management led by Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon and CEO of Kerry Group’s dairy business Pat Murphy led the plaudits 50 years on from the 1972 start in Canon’s Field in Listowel. Key figures in previous management teams were present including Hugh Friel, Stan McCarthy, John O’Callaghan and Denis Brosnan. Nobody from Kerry Co-op spoke, but then again they’ll have their day in the sun next week at the Kerry Co-op AGM. The rumour mill suggests suppliers will be introduced to a new position or role in the co-op that will lead the joint venture dairy project for the co-op with Kerry Group.
SHARING OPTIONS: