The board of Kerry Co-operative Creameries has appointed Jim Woulfe, former CEO of Dairygold's Co-op, to work as an adviser with the board.

Woulfe will work with the board to examine the structure of Kerry Co-op as it develops its strategy.

The Limerick man has served the Irish dairy industry for over 40 years in various senior management roles, including the 12 years to end 2021 as Dairygold’s chief executive. He is currently a board member of Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia, Mercy University Hospital and Fota Wildlife Park.

He has also held board advisory positions with Cork Airport and the National Competitiveness and Productivity Council.

Important juncture

Kerry Co-op chair, Denis Carroll, said that Kerry Co-op is at an important juncture in its history.

“Jim’s experience and knowledge will support the board as we develop our plan for the long-term future of the society.

“With Jim’s support, the board will this year undertake a strategic review of a number of priorities.

“This involves examining what is possible within the Co-op’s shareholding structure for the benefit of all members in line with the society’s rule book and examining any rule changes that may be required.

“In addition, it will enable us to bring a plan to our members that outlines our long-term strategy for Kerry Co-op. Any plans will be developed to best suit the complexity of issues, with the goal of benefitting all members in the long term.

“We will report on progress as appropriate when there is news or developments to share,” he said.

Future of Kerry Co-op

Commenting on his appointment, Woulfe said that he is looking forward to working with the board of Kerry Co-op.

“The co-op has a very important history and I look forward to supporting it as we develop a plan for its next chapter. Working closely with the board, I look forward to - when the time is right - engaging with the elected representative structure,” Woulfe said.

The board of Kerry Co-op is currently evaluating the wording of resolutions devised by the Irish Co-operative Society.

It is envisaged that the rule changes deemed necessary and appropriate will be voted on by members at a Special General Meeting (SGM), which will be held in conjunction with Kerry Co-op’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 5 July.