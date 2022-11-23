There’s a lot going on within Kerry Co-op at the moment, and this week has seen two board members unseated by their own advisory committees.

On Monday, Victor Gardiner was defeated by Joe Collins for the West Limerick board seat.

The following night, John Fitzmaurice failed to hold onto his seat from the Feale region in North Kerry.

A four-way contest saw Patrick Keane from Listowel prevail.

On Wednesday, former chair Mundy Hayes’ seat is up for grabs in the Ardkreem region, Mundy having retired on age grounds. That’s between Billy Dee and John Lawlor.

Thursday sees Fiachra Liston defend his seat against Martin Moloney and Fergus McCarthy.

Chair

As ever, it’s hard to read the Kerry tea leaves, but it seems these results strengthen chair Denis Carroll’s hand.