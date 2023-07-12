Kerry Milk collecting milk from dairy farmer in Killimer, Co Clare before taking the Killimer Ferry to Tarbert, Co Kerry. \ Philip Doyle

While it was always likely that a shareholder vote would be needed ahead of any transformative board decision at Kerry Co-op, a vote at last week’s special general meeting (SGM) guarantees that members will get the final say on any plan.

Obviously, the thing on everyone’s mind is the possibility that the co-op could enter a joint-venture with, or buy outright, Kerry Group’s dairy processing arm.

Kerry Co-op controls just under 12% of the shares in Kerry Group.

Approval

With their value around €1.8bn, the €50m spending cap, which is over five years for any one investment, means that the co-op not only can’t enter into a deal with Kerry Group without the approval of members, but it also can’t do any major deal with anyone without it.

This could mean that by tying the board’s hands regarding a deal with Kerry Group, the co-op members have also tied its hands regarding any deal at all.

Basically, members – in their rush to control the board’s actions about Kerry Group – may have made it more difficult for the board to explore any possibilities beyond Kerry Group.