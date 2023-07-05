Kerry Co-op shareholders have voted in favour of its members having to approve any investment which would exceed €50m over a five-year period.

The vote took place on Wednesday at a special general meeting (SGM) of Kerry Co-op.

“The board of Kerry Co-operative Creameries Ltd. is pleased to announce that members have voted in favour of a proposed change to the society’s rulebook at today’s special general meeting which followed its annual general meeting,” a spokesperson for the co-op said.

“The resolution which would require the board to seek member approval for any investment which would exceed €50m over a five-year period passed, with 93% of members voting in favour.”

Change

The rule change essentially means that if Kerry Co-op wanted to buy, or go into a joint venture with, Kerry Group’s dairy processing arm, a move which was mooted last year, then the board of the co-op would need shareholder approval to go ahead with the deal.

It also means that should the co-op want to invest in any other ventures, above the €50m cap, then shareholder approval would also be needed.

Over 450 Kerry Co-op shareholders attended the meeting.

Kerry Co-op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, controlling 11.6% of shares in the company.

