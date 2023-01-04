In news from the Kingdom, I see well-known cattle exporter Mark Hallissey is doing his bit to help 2022 footballer of the year, Kerry’s David Clifford win another All-Ireland medal.

Based just outside Killarney, Fossa GAA and their star players David and Paudie Clifford recently won the Munster junior club championship.

The club is sponsored by the Golden Nugget Bar and Restaurant in the village, the? proprietors of which are Hallissey and his wife, Caroline.

A case of Kerry’s most prominent exporter backing the Kingdom’s biggest star.