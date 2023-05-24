An elderly gentleman was airlifted to Cork University Hospital on Tuesday evening after he was trampled by what is believed to have been an elderly cow. / Iveragh Coast Guard

An elderly Kerry farmer was airlifted to hospital on Monday night after what is understood to be an attack by a recently calved cow.

The incident involving the elderly man, believed to be in his 80s, occurred on a farm near Ballaghbeama, close to Glencar, Co Kerry.

The Health Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it is aware of a non-fatal incident in the area.

Emergency response

The Iveragh Coast Guard said it was called to the scene at 7.50pm on Monday to assist Health Service Executive (HSE) paramedics.

The injured farmer was treated at the scene and then airlifted by the crew of helicopter R115 to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for emergency medical treatment.

Emercency services attended the scene on Tuesday evening. / Iveragh Coast Guard

Speaking to Radio Kerry on Tuesday, officer-in-charge of the Iveragh Coast Guard, Jonathan Walsh said it is possible the farmer was injured by the cow around 2pm on Tuesday.

“It was believed that he had been checking a cow that had calved earlier in the day and his dog was with him and the cow had become alarmed by the dog. She attacked the dog and he got trampled.

“The nature of his injuries were quite serious so paramedics needed the assistance of Rescue 115 who arrived very quickly on scene,” he said.