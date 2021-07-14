Kerry Group have announced its June milk price at 33.1c/l, excl VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat (35c/l, incl VAT). This is the same base milk price as the May milk price.

This move follows Lakeland and Glanbia, both of which are also holding base milk price for June the same as May.

There have been expectations that June milk price would increase again given that the Ornua purchasing price index (PPI) lifted again last week and markets remain strong.

The Ornua PPI for April was up to 119.9, which is the equivalent of 36.1c/l base, excl VAT, at base solids once the Ornua premium is included.

