Kerry has confirmed the offer price is 31.3c/l excluding VAT at base solids (33.1c/l including VAT).

Kerry Group has announced details and prices for applications for a three-year fixed milk price scheme.

The scheme opened for online applications at 2pm on Monday 11 October and will remain open until 2pm on Wednesday 13 October.

The scheme is for the period March to October of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Last week, Kerry Group announced details of a very attractive fixed milk offering for farmers for the period from March 2022 to October 2022.

The base milk price offered in that scheme was 33.4c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat (35.3c/l including VAT), which is well ahead of other fixed price schemes reflecting current market positivity.

Online application closed on Thursday 7 October.

Kerry’s current milk price for August is very similar at 33.2c/l or €4.69/kg milk solids. In late September, the Kerry fixed milk price offer was 32.8c/l excluding VAT at base solids.

Poor uptake

There has been a relatively poor uptake or reluctance of Kerry suppliers to take up previous fixed milk price offerings as some of the bonus or subsequent milk price top-ups that have been announced have not applied to those volumes that were signed up to a fixed milk price offering.