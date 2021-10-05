Tony Stack, who drives for Kerry Agri-Business, taking the Shannon Ferries, Kilimer to Tarbert Ferry. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Kerry Group has announced details of a fixed milk offering for farmers for the period March 2022 to October 2022.

The base milk price offered is 33.4 c/litre (ex VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat).

Online application is open from 2pm on Tuesday 5 October until 2pm on Thursday 7 October.

The recent Kerry milk price for August supplies is very similar at 33.2 c/litre, or €4.69 per kilogram of milk solids.

There has been a relatively poor uptake or reluctance among Kerry suppliers to enter previous fixed milk price offerings, as some of the bonus or subsequent milk price top-ups that have been announced have not applied to those volumes that were part of the fixed milk price offering.

Kerry was top of the monthly milk league in July, with one of the aforementioned top-ups included and almost bottom of the milk league in August when base price didn’t move and no top-ups were available.