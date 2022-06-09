Glanbia and Lakeland are expected to set their milk prices for May in the coming days. \ Philip Doyle.

Kerry Group has increased its base price for May milk.

It will pay suppliers 48.8c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is a 1.8c/l increase in price compared to April.

It is the first processor to set a price for May, the peak milk supply month.

Glanbia and Lakeland are expected to set their milk prices for May in the coming days.

Meaningful price

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said that processors must step up with a meaningful price rise for May milk if they do not wish to see supply fall further in the second half of the year.

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said that all milk indices “are trending higher and indicating price increases into the medium term, mainly due to sluggish supply worldwide".

“Now is the time for Irish processors to give confidence to dairy farmers at a time of ever-increasing costs, by setting a milk price for May that reflects the market,” he said.

Markets

Dairy markets improved this week, with a rise in the prices at the Global Dairy Trade.

For the first time in five auctions, prices lifted by 1.5%, with butter and skimmed milk powder driving the increase.