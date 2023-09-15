Kerry Group suppliers will receive 33.33c/l, excluding VAT, for their August milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The August milk price compromises of a 30.47c/l base price excluding VAT, and a leading price commitment top-up of just under 3c/l, excluding VAT, on all qualifying milk volumes.

“The short- to medium-term outlook on commodity dairy continues bearish, with little sign of any demand side correction in the offing.

“The supply side across the major exporting regions has been more robust than anticipated year-to-date, with signs of more significant softening just becoming apparent,” a Kerry Group spokesperson said.

Other suppliers

Elsewhere, Lakeland Dairies has cut its August milk price by 1.5c/l to a base of 32.38c/l, excluding VAT.

Read more