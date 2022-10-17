Kerry Group has announced the price it will pay farmers for September milk.

Kerry Group has maintained its previous month’s milk price for September milk supplied at 53.08c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

The co-op also paid its milk suppliers the same price for their July and August milk.

Kerry Group says it will also pay an additional 2c/l including VAT on September volumes as part of a contractual commitment.

An ex gratia payment of 2c/l including VAT will be made on milk volumes supplied by farmers in fixed price contracts in September.

Competitors

Kerry Group is the second major milk processor to announce the price it will pay for September milk.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies said it has maintained its price for September milk supplied at 55.78c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. The milk processor also paid the same price to suppliers for August milk.

