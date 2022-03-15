Kerry Group has opened a newly upgraded food manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia, after a total investment of €125m.

The group claims it will now be one of the “most state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities in the United States”.

Kerry said the development represents its largest-ever capital expenditure investment and one of the biggest in Georgia’s history.

Footprint

The group said the new facility has a footprint of 316,000 sq ft and now employs 250 people.

The company has also prioritised sustainability initiatives across the entire facility. This includes using 100% renewable electricity, zero waste to landfill, bulk receiving of materials, local sourcing where possible and the extensive use of energy-efficient equipment. All of these measures are in line with Kerry’s sustainability strategy, Beyond the Horizon.

This energy-efficient design is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 34%. Fifty per cent of all raw materials are sourced within 150 miles of the facility and 95% are sourced within North America, helping reduce carbon emissions through the supply chain.

Ceremony

Dignitaries from the state of Georgia and Ireland attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday for the official opening including Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon and Kerry board chair Philip Toomey.

President and CEO of Kerry in North America Oliver Kelly said: “The increased and changing demand from consumers for tasty, nutritious and sustainable food and beverages is driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry.

“Investing in world-class facilities, such as this one in Georgia, allows us to ensure that we can continually work and co-create with our customers to respond to this changing demand. This world-class facility in Rome, Georgia, is just one example of our dedication to our goal of reaching over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.”

Read more