Kerry Group has announced a forward price scheme for next year's milk, which will pay farmers 31.3c/l, excluding VAT.

Opening for online applications on Wednesday 9 August at 2pm, this is the 37th forward price scheme to be offered by the processor.

The scheme will apply for milk supplied between March and October 2024 at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

The last forward price scheme, which only went online in March this year, opened at 32.7c/l, excluding VAT.

That scheme expires in October.

June price

For those suppliers who are not in the forward milk price scheme, Kerry paid them 35.07c/l, excluding VAT, for June supplies, the same amount it paid for May supplies.

This price was paid on all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.