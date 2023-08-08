Kerry Group has announced a forward price scheme for next year's milk, which will pay farmers 31.3c/l, excluding VAT.
Opening for online applications on Wednesday 9 August at 2pm, this is the 37th forward price scheme to be offered by the processor.
The scheme will apply for milk supplied between March and October 2024 at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.
The last forward price scheme, which only went online in March this year, opened at 32.7c/l, excluding VAT.
That scheme expires in October.
June price
For those suppliers who are not in the forward milk price scheme, Kerry paid them 35.07c/l, excluding VAT, for June supplies, the same amount it paid for May supplies.
This price was paid on all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.
