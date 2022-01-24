Kerry has officially opened a new 21,500-square-foot “state-of-the-art facility” at its Jeddah operation in Saudi Arabia.

The new facility, which is Kerry’s largest in the Middle East, north Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, is part of the company’s commitment to continuing to grow its presence across the region where it says it has invested over €80m since 2018.

Announcing the opening on Monday, Kerry said the facility will produce “great tasting, nutritious and sustainable food ingredients” for distribution across the Middle East.

First of its kind

This new facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East and is one of the most modern and efficient in the world offering top-in-class sustainable nutrition technology platforms and laboratories equipped with unique testing capabilities, according to Kerry Middle East, India, Sub-Saharan Africa (MISA) vice-president and general manager Peter Dillane.

Chief executive of Kerry Group Edmond Scanlon and Jeddah factory manager Basem Qawasmi.

As part of Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability commitment, the new facility is also making an important environmental difference, according to Dillane.

“Since 2018, the factory carbon footprint has been reduced by 35% and there has been a 40% reduction in water usage.”

Consumer demand

The new facility currently employs 130 people and will aid food and beverage companies meet the growing consumer demand in the region for healthier, tastier and more sustainable food and beverages, particularly in snack, meat and bakery sectors.

Commenting on the announcement, Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon said: “Today’s consumer-led food revolution and the world’s environmental challenges are driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry.

“Our continued growth and investment reflect the growing number of consumers in the region who are adopting a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing and want to be able to consume food and beverage products that support their goals while also being respectful of our environment."

