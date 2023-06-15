Launch of the new Kerry Group food factory in Karawang, Indonesia.

Kerry Group officially opened a new taste manufacturing facility in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.

The facility is the company’s largest greenfield investment in southeast Asia and will encompass a manufacturing site, research and development pilot plant and a sampling hub.

The Karawang facility will support Kerry’s food and beverage customers in beverage, snacks and bakery markets.

The company has prioritised sustainability initiatives across the facility and all utility equipment has been designed to the latest energy efficiency standards.

Commenting on the new facility, Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon said: "The opening of our state-of-the-art facility will not only expand our reach into the flourishing southeast Asian taste market, but also revolutionise the way sustainable nutrition is embraced in the region."

Southeast Asia market

The Indonesian government's 'Making Indonesia 4.0' initiative has emphasised the significance of the food and beverage sector in propelling the nation towards becoming one of the world's top 10 economies by 2030 - southeast Asia has a current market value of close to €1bn.

Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa CEO John Cahalane said: “As the largest economy in southeast Asia, Indonesia is in a unique position to support the regional market.

"Our cutting-edge Karawang facility will spearhead creation of the next generation of sustainable food and nutrition in Asia, with a focus on taste, functionality, health and wellness.

“With our sustainability initiatives, we aim to minimise the environmental impact of our activities, while fostering positive social impact through local employment and community engagement.

"The opening of the Karawang facility is a significant step forward in realising our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition,” he added.