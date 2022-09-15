Kerry Group has maintained its previous month’s milk price for August milk supplied at 53.08c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. The co-op paid its milk suppliers the same price for their July milk.

The co-op’s move to hold steady on its milk price for August supplies follows a year of milk price increases.

However, Kerry Group says it will also pay an additional 1.5c/l including VAT on its August volumes “as part of our contractual commitment”.

For those in its fixed milk price contracts, the co-op will pay an “ex-gratia payment” of 1.5c/l including VAT on milk they supplied in August.

Competitors

On Tuesday, Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price for August milk supplied to 55.78c/l excluding VAT, also at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

This equated to a 1.5c/l increase in price on what the co-op paid for July milk supplied.

