Kerry Group has announced its acquisition of a powdered cheese facility based in Albany, Minnesota, owned by Kraft Heinz, which it expects to be completed over the coming months.

The move is set to cost the ingredients company €107.5m and while a deal has been struck, the takeover remains subject to customary completion adjustments.

Kerry Group said the acquisition will enhance the scale at which the company can operate, allowing it to grow its customer base in the snacking consumer category.

The plant currently has 62 employees working at the facility.