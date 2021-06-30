At the launch of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders annual herd competition at the Dairymaster Global HQ in Causeway are, front l-r: Maurice Harty, Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders; Mary Mulvihill Coughlan, Dairymaster; Ned Harty, founder Dairymaster; John Harty, CEO Dairymaster; and Noel Scanlon, Dairymaster. Centre l-r : Michael Maunsell, Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders; Loe O’Connor, Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders; Roisin O’Regan Dairymaster; and Donal Leahy, Kerry Holstein Friesian

The official launch of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders club (KHFBC) annual herd competition took place recently at the Dairymaster Global Headquarters in Causeway.

The dairy equipment manufacturer is the main sponsor of the competition, which aims to promote good production and conformation in Holstein Friesian herds.

The chair of the KHFBC this year is Leo O’Connor, who spoke at the launch: “I would like to sincerely thank Dairymaster for their continued support of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders herd competition.

“It is very much appreciated every year, and this wouldn’t be possible without their sponsorship.

“We are delighted to see that the herd competition is continuing to grow each year, with our new entrants category being a huge success last year.”

Categories

There are two categories, spring and autumn, which are subdivided into senior, intermediate, junior and new entrants sections, with first, second and third prizes in each category.

Prizes include best overall cow based on kg of protein production, highest herd percentage protein, lifetime production cow, highest-conformation herd and production herd, lowest somatic cell count, best overall heifer, junior cow and senior cow, highest overall EBI herd, cow families and pure Friesian class

The competition is open to pedigree herds and judging will begin from 19 July.

This year’s judges are Robert Helen and John O’Callaghan.

The Dairymaster perpetual cup will be awarded for the overall best cow/heifer between spring and autumn herds, with the awards night, open evening and stock judging competition taking place at a later stage, when it is suitable to do so.

Closing date for entries is Friday 2 July 2021. All entries are to be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition Co-ordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

For further information on the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club herd competition, please contact club secretary Maurice Harty on 087-638 6260.