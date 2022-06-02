The competition has been launched ahead of a busy show and competition season for breeders. \ Donal O'Leary

The Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders club launched its 2022 herds competition on the dairy farm of Ronan Siochrú in Dingle, with a new cup sponsored by Dairymaster now added to the selection of awards on offer at the competition.

The new cup will be presented to the best overall champion cow or heifer in the junior class entered into the competition, which is open to pedigree Holstein Friesian herds.

The club aims to promote improvements in the production and conformation of the county’s Holstein Friesian herds through the competition, awarding prizes to the top three entries across all categories, which seeks the best cow and heifer performance in different elements of dairying.

Judging for the competition is set to commence on 20 June, with the club's field evenings to take place on the farm of John and Niall Mason on 17 June and the farm of John Galvin on 31 July.

Ronan Siochrú, William Horgan and Maurice Harty are the three breeders set to represent the club at the national Holstein Friesian Herds Competition in the upcoming competition season.

Healthy competition

“The competition is growing year on year and good, healthy competition is building between the members,” stated chair of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club Leo O’Connor.

“This year, we even have a new trophy up for grabs. Big thanks to Dairymaster who have continued to sponsor and support us.

“In addition to the Dairymaster perpetual cup, which will be awarded to the overall champion cow or heifer between spring and autumn herds in the senior section, we will also have a new trophy this year, which will be presented to the overall champion cow or heifer in the junior section.

Progression

“This is another great addition and demonstrates the progression and dedication of the club,” the club chair said.

“It’s great to see the club progress so much over the years. We in Dairymaster help farmers to progress everyday using technology, energy-efficient and sustainable products,” Dairymaster sales representative Noel Scanlon said at the launch.

“By us all working together we can accomplish great things,” he said.

Liam Leen, Ronan Siochru, Johnny O'Hanlon, Mary Mulvihill-Coughlan and Geraldine Harty pictured at the launch of Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Herds Competition 2022.

Prizes for the 2022 Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club will include:

Best overall cow based on kilos of protein production.

Highest herd percentage protein.

Best lifetime production cow.

Highest conformation herd and production herd.

Lowest somatic cell count (SCC).

Best overall heifer, junior cow and senior cow.

Highest overall EBI herd.

Cow families.

A Pure Friesian class.

Further details

John O’Callaghan has been announced by the group as the judge of the senior and intermediate section of the competition, while Ursula Forest will judge the junior section and Donal Coppinger will judge the new entrants and Friesian section.

Entries are to be sent to herds competition co-ordinator Geraldine Harty of Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

An awards ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced.