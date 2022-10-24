The IFA's national council met to discuss the matter on Monday.

The Irish Farmers' Association's (IFA) national council has suspended Kerry IFA dairy committee representative Michael O’Dowd from holding an officer position within the association for four years.

O’Dowd has the option to appeal the suspension after a period of two years.

The sanction on the Kerry farmer was proposed by the IFA’s national rules committee arising from a complaint made by Kerry county chair Kenny Jones.

The complaint related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups and to messages sent directly to Jones.

IFA national returning officer Martin Stapleton, who chairs the national rules committee, said the process had been thorough, robust and fair.

“This was a matter that had to be independently investigated in full,” Stapleton said. An external investigation had been conducted by Gerald Dollard.

“When an officer or member comes forward to raise allegations of such a serious nature, it requires a thorough process which is fair to the person or persons complained about as well as the complainant,” he said.

Once the process commenced, neither the IFA nor the complainant could comment, the IFA said on Monday evening.

“The county chairman showed great courage in coming forward with his complaint. No one should have to endure the messages that were sent to him,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton said the association has a duty of care to voluntary officers who give of their time to represent fellow farmers.

“[The] IFA has always allowed diverse views to be aired through our structures, but it has to be done in a manner that is respectful of everybody involved in the association.

“Anybody who puts themselves forward for a role in [the] IFA deserves to be treated with respect. We have rules and a code of conduct that have to be upheld.

“We are in an era where people can communicate with each other instantaneously. It is a very effective communication tool when used in the correct manner. However, maybe all of us need to think twice before we press the button,” he said.

