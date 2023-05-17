Kerry Dairy Ireland has launched a new dairy drink for the Chinese market which will support the healthy ageing of older consumers.

Origimel contains a blend of milk powder which supports immune, muscle, bone, and cognitive health, meeting local demand for premium, sustainable and grass-fed dairy products.

The product contains Wellmune, DHA, calcium, vitamins and minerals, with milk protein provided by Kerry’s Bord Bia certified milk suppliers.

China has one of the fastest growing populations of older people in the world with 28% expected to be aged 60 or above by 2040, according to the World Health Organisation.

Growing opportunity

Coupled with a rising middle class, Kerry Dairy Ireland has said that there is growing opportunity in the market for dairy products fortified with functional ingredients to support healthy ageing.

Kerry Dairy Ireland has over 20 years of experience in the Chinese market, where it said Irish dairy products are viewed as premium amongst more affluent consumers.

The new product will be marketed and distributed by United Field, which specialises in the sale of health and wellness products. It will also be sold with Bord Bia’s Grass Fed logo.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Pat Murphy, CEO of Kerry Group's dairy business said: “We are delighted to introduce this new product to the Chinese market. The needs of Chinese consumers are changing, with an emerging focus on healthy ageing amongst the older population. Origimel supports the health of consumers through science-backed ingredients such as Wellmune and nutritious grass-fed dairy protein.”

The product is set to be showcased at the global SIAL show in Shanghai from 18 to 20 May.

The event will be attended by Minister for Agriculture who is leading one of the first trade missions to China since Covid-19 in cooperation with Bord Bia.