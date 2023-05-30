Gardaí attended the scene of the Kerry farm accident on Monday.

An elderly man was killed in a farm accident in Co Kerry on Monday, gardaí have confirmed.

The fatal workplace accident, involving a man in his 70s, occurred on a farm near Smearla Bridge, Listowel, on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí said they attended the scene, where the man was later pronounced dead.

The man’s body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination is being carried out.

Investigation

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it has launched an investigation.

“There is no further information available at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Read more