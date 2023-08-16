Kerry Group’s leading price commitment will see its milk price stay steady for July at 35c/l excluding VAT and base solids of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

On Wednesday, the processor announced its base price for July milk supplies, at 32.4c/l, excluding VAT, down almost 3c/l on its June price.

However, a leading milk price top-up has been doled out by Kerry Group, at 3c/l to suppliers on all qualifying milk volumes in the month of July. It will see farmers receive 35.4c/l, excluding VAT, in their July milk cheque.

‘Downward pressure’

A Kerry Group spokesperson said the outlook on commodity dairy continues to be “bearish, with further downward pressure on European and global pricing”.

“Dairy demand continues to struggle, with no sign currently of any near-term correction.

"On the supply side, milk production across the major exporters continues in weak positive territory, with volumes more than enough to meet subdued demand,” they said.

