Kerry suppliers have been left short-changed this year, according to the IFA.

Kerry Group's June milk price of 35.07c/l, excluding VAT, is causing frustration and anger among farmers, Kerry Irish Farmers Journal (IFA) dairy chair Owen O’Sullivan has said.

A delegation from Kerry IFA recently met with management of Kerry Agribusiness, with the issue of paying the leading milk price forming a part of the discussion.

“We had a constructive discussion on milk price on the day and, after the meeting, we believed that the gap in milk price between Kerry and other processors would be dealt with in the short term.

"This hasn’t transpired to date and it's absolutely imperative that it is addressed as soon as possible," O’Sullivan said.

Short changed

He added that milk suppliers of Kerry are absolutely fed up of it at this stage.

"The incessant rainfall is adding huge cost and stress to dairy farmers, particularly in the Kerry catchment area.

"There was a rightful expectation that Kerry would address the substantial shortfall in milk price for the first half of the year with a top-up on milk supplied year to date in the June milk payment.

"But, yet again, Kerry farmers have been left short-changed," he said.