Pictured in 2017 are Edmond Scanlon, Kerry chief executive and former CEO Stan McCarthy. who made the comments on leading milk price to Kerry suppliers.

Kerry Group is to top-up 2022 milk prices for suppliers. The top up is worth 0.60c/l excluding VAT (0.63c/l including VAT) on every litre delivered from January to the end of June.

For the typical Kerry dairy farm, this means a top-up payment of €2,000 per farm for the average spring-calving herd with a normal calving and supply profile. It will be paid on fixed milk price volumes.

“As part of our contractual commitment to pay the leading milk price on a like-for-like basis, milk suppliers will receive an additional payment of 0.63c/l [including VAT] at Kerry average solids on all qualifying milk supplied June year-to-date,” a spokesperson for Kerry said.

“Kerry Group will also make an ex-gratia payment equivalent to 0.63c/l [including VAT] at Kerry average solids on milk volume under fixed price contracts for the same period.”