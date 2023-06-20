It is totally unacceptable that Kerry Group suppliers are receiving a base milk price of 2c/l to 3c/l below their neighbouring co-ops for the peak production month for milk, chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) dairy committee Noel Murphy has said.

Murphy's comments come as Kerry Group milk suppliers take to Charleville on Tuesday in protest over milk prices.

The ICMSA had already stated that, based on market assessment, it believed that there was no need for further drops in milk price for May before announcements had been made.

"Most of the price announcements made have concurred with that analysis.

'Furious reaction'

"This is what had caused such a furious reaction to Kerry’s decision to cut a further 1c/l cut off their base price," he said.

He noted that they were already at the bottom for April milk price and there was no need to further cut the price - as evidenced by the fact that other processors that were at a higher price to begin with had held their prices.

It's unquestionably below what the market is returning at this time

Murphy added that milk has been under pressure for the first months of the year, but all analysis shows that the market has stabilised and the Kerry price of 37c/l, including VAT, is unquestionably below what the market is returning at this time.

The Kerry price, he said, is putting its suppliers at a considerable disadvantage and he is calling on Kerry Group to reflect on its decision, reverse it and bring milk price back into line with the top-paying co-ops immediately.

