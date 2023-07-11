Kerry Group suppliers have staged a second protest over milk prices. \ Donal O'Leary

Some farmers supplying Kerry Group have taken to protest in Tralee on Tuesday morning.

Farmers supplying the milk processor, who first protested three weeks ago in Charleville, Co Cork, remain frustrated with cuts to their milk price.

“The campaign on the milk price continues with a protest at Kerry Group headquarters, Princess Street, Tralee, on Tuesday 11 July at 11.30am.

“This campaign for the leading milk price continues. Currently, Kerry milk price is 3.7c/l under the leading players to date in 2023.

“Kerry PLC have failed to engage in the arbitration process and this needs to be addressed also,” a protest organiser told fellow suppliers.

‘Not acceptable’

While not attending the protest on Tuesday, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) dairy chair Noel Murphy warned that the Kerry milk price remains “not acceptable”.

Up to 500 farmers protested at Kerry Group's premises in Charleville in June. \ Donal O'Leary

“We supported the protest in Charleville. I’d always be supporting of farmers looking for a higher milk price. It’s still 3c/l behind our nearest competitor [Dairygold].

“We’re waiting to see now what the June cheque will be,” he added.

Confusion

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) dairy committee Kerry representative Owen O’Sullivan agreed with Murphy’s point on waiting to see what prices will be in the June milk cheque before taking further protest action.

O’Sullivan, who participated in the Charleville protest but who is not joining the farmers in Tralee on Tuesday, said that he “can’t see what the protest is about because we were out two weeks ago”.

The Kerry Co-operative board supported the farmers' first protest in Charleville.

On Tuesday's protest in Tralee, a spokesperson said: “The Kerry Co-op leading milk price committee remains in negotiations with Kerry Group Plc on the matter.”

Read more