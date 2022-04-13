Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group have agreed upon a 0.85c/l bonus payment on 2021 annual milk supplies.
This is part solution to the ongoing disagreement between milk suppliers and Kerry Group over the “leading” milk price debacle.
In effect, it means the average Kerry milk supplier delivering 500,000 litres will get a bonus payment of €4,250 in the March milk cheque.
Legal arbitration over previous milk price arrangements remains ongoing.
Kerry Co-op advisory members received a text message on Wednesday with this information following a Kerry Co-op board meeting on Tuesday.
