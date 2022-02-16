Kerry has increased it milk price by 1.56c/l excluding VAT for January to 38.8c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Kerry was bottom of the league for December, almost 2.6c/l behind Glanbia, and 1c/l behind Dairygold. This move will push them up the league table, but, in the last few days, both Lakeland and Glanbia have increased their January price further.

Glanbia announced that its base price for January will be 42.2c/l excluding VAT. It also announced that for the next three years to get a 0.5c/l ‘sustainability’ bonus suppliers will have to complete at least seven of 16 proposed sustainability measures which will be policed by Glanbia Ireland and Bord Bia.

Lakeland increased its milk price by 1c/l to 38.8c/l excluding VAT at base solids.