Kerry Group has set November milk price at 36.2c/l ex-VAT at base solids. This is up from 35.1c/l ex-VAT in October.

The board of Lakeland Dairies set November price at 37.2c/l ex-VAT on Monday.

The board of Glanbia Ireland is also meeting to set its November milk price.

Kerry Co-op

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Denis Carroll has been elected as chair of Kerry Co-op, with Conor Creedon elected as vice-chair.

Carroll had been the favourite to succeed Mundy Hayes since he decided to step down from the role.

The rearranged board meeting of Kerry Co-op took place on Tuesday after Storm Barra forced the cancellation of the meeting last Tuesday.