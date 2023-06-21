Seamus Crawford of the Kerry Co-op board and Michael O'Flynn of Limerick IFA addressing the crowd of up to 400 farmers that gathered at the Kerry Group's premises in Charleville to protest the milk price paid to suppliers. \ Donal O'Leary

Furious Kerry Group milk suppliers took to the streets of Charleville on Tuesday to vent their anger at the company’s decision to cut its May milk price by 1c/l to 37c/l.

Close to 400 dairy farmers from right across the Kerry Group catchment area thronged the north Cork town to protest at Kerry Group’s move.

The farmers demanded an immediate reversal of the company’s latest cut, and a commitment to match the 40c/l base being paid by other southern milk processors such as Dairygold.

The protesters also called on Kerry Group to review the pricing structure for feed and fertiliser, and to fully engage with the arbitration process around the company’s commitment to pay a leading milk price.

West Limerick milk supplier Michael O’Flynn said the protest reflected the frustration felt by ordinary Kerry Group milk suppliers.

“There was no justification for the latest cut [in milk price],” said O’Flynn, who was one of the organisers of the protest.

He warned that further action will be taken if Kerry Group does not act on milk prices, and on the arbitration issue.

“The company owes farmers up to €100m from arbitration,” he claimed.

Gerald Quain, another Limerick farmer and protest organiser, pointed out the average price paid to Kerry Group suppliers for May milk is 3.6c/l less than that paid to Dairygold farmers.

“So, if you supplied 100,000 litres to both Kerry and Dairygold in May, the lads supplying Dairygold are more than €3,500 better off,” he explained.

Quain pointed out that the cost of production is now 37c/l to 38c/l.

“We are losing money at 37c/l; and if you are losing money in the peak months of the year, where are you going?” he asked.

Up to 400 farmers gathered at the Kerry Group's premises in Charleville to protest the company's latest milk price cut. \ Donal O'Leary

“Basically, we want Kerry to match the price being paid by Dairygold or the West Cork Co-ops. Nobody would complain if they were 1c/l to 1.5c/l adrift, but 3c/l is too much,” he said.

Board and farm body views

The Charleville protest was supported by the main farm organisations, as well as the chair and some members of Kerry Co-op.

Denis Carroll, Kerry Co-op chair, said: “Kerry Group plc needs to empathise more with milk suppliers and maintain its monthly milk price consistent with its commitment to paying the leading milk price. Failure to do so monthly only damages the relationship between suppliers and the plc.”

We are calling on Kerry Agribusiness to commit to addressing this widening gap

ICMSA dairy committee chair Noel Murphy said it was “totally unacceptable” that Kerry suppliers were receiving a base milk price of 2c/l to 3c/l below their neighbouring co-ops for the peak production month for milk.

The ICMSA representative called on Kerry Group to reflect on its decision to cut its May milk price, reverse it, and bring milk price back into line with the top-paying co-ops immediately.

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur has called on Kerry Group to close the widening gap in milk price between the company and other dairy processors.

“We are calling on Kerry Agribusiness to commit to addressing this widening gap with a significant supplemental payment in the June milk payments,” Arthur told the Irish Farmers Journal.