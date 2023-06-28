If the May price is repeated, it will be a significant hit to Kerry milk suppliers as costs bite on farms.

May and June are crucial months for dairy farmers. It is peak milk supply for the majority of spring-calving herds and if milk price is not good over peak, it means there is a lot of ground to make up for the rest of the year.

It is for this reason that Kerry milk suppliers took to the streets last week. They are 4c/l away from what the farmers in west Cork are getting for May milk.

It would pay for the summer holidays and more if the Kerry farmers were getting another 4c/l on 20% to 25% of the annual supply (May and June). For the average Kerry herd, it’s the equivalent of €6,000, so along with the summer holidays it would pay for a couple of trips to Croke Park.

Kerry dropped another cent per litre for May and it was already at the bottom of the milk league in April.

The Kerry milk suppliers want to send a clear signal to Kerry Group that June is equally important, so something has to change.

Second half of year

The west Cork co-ops held milk price for May and it keeps them where they were in April at the top of the league. It means they will be very hard to dislodge from this top payout position for 2023 as we move into the second half of the year.

Tirlán, the largest processor in the east, held milk price and with others around it dropping price it means that it is now the best of the rest after the west Cork co-ops.

Dairygold, the other significant player in the south and east, also held price and again this positions it well towards the top of division two.

Division three has three big players in Aurivo, Lakeland Dairies and Kerry. They are all paying just shy of the €5/kgmilk solids or 35.5c/l in old money at old milk solids.

The reality is that it means the majority of milk produced over peak in these co-ops is loss-making for the milk supplier.